Carbon pricing "essential" to stem global warming, pope tells energy leaders

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis leaves the weekly general audience at the Vatican, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Friday that carbon pricing, used by many governments to make energy consumers pay for the costs of burning fossil fuels, was “essential” to stem climate change.

The comment, the Pope’s clearest statement to date on the issue, was made in an address to leaders of the world’s top energy companies at the end of a two-day meeting.

He also called for “open, transparent, science-based and standardized” reporting of climate risk and a “radical energy transition” away from carbon to save the planet.