Saudi crown prince, Iraqi PM discuss OPEC+ oil cut pact: SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi discussed efforts taken to stabilize and rebalance global oil markets in a telephone call, Saudi state news agency SPA reported late on Wednesday.

The two leaders “stressed the importance of compliance, by all participants, to the OPEC+ agreement and the agreed upon compensation mechanism,” SPA reported.

A ministerial panel of key OPEC+ oil producers, headed by Saudi Arabia, is holding a virtual meeting on Wednesday to review the oil market and the group’s compliance with the current oil supply cut pact.