Commodities
August 19, 2020 / 7:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi crown prince, Iraqi PM discuss OPEC+ oil cut pact: SPA

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi discussed efforts taken to stabilize and rebalance global oil markets in a telephone call, Saudi state news agency SPA reported late on Wednesday.

The two leaders “stressed the importance of compliance, by all participants, to the OPEC+ agreement and the agreed upon compensation mechanism,” SPA reported.

A ministerial panel of key OPEC+ oil producers, headed by Saudi Arabia, is holding a virtual meeting on Wednesday to review the oil market and the group’s compliance with the current oil supply cut pact.

Reporting by Samar Hassan; writing by Rania El Gamal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below