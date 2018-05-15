Oklahoma woman arrested for stabbing 11-year-old daughter

(Reuters) - Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma arrested a woman on Tuesday suspected of repeatedly stabbing and critically wounding the eldest of her three daughters, leaving the 11-year-old girl in their burning house and making off with the youngest daughter.

Taheera Ahmad, 39, was taken into custody and was being questioned. Her youngest daughter, thought to be 7 or 8, was found safe at the arrest scene, a parking lot in Tulsa, police said.

Ahmad is suspected of binding her daughters with duct tape and gagging them by stuffing socks in their mouths at their Tulsa home on Monday. During the stabbing, the youngest daughter helped the middle daughter, 9, escape and the girl went to a home where their aunt lives, police said.

The aunt went to the house where she discovered the stabbed girl and a fire burning in the kitchen, which she put out, police said. The aunt also notified police, which prompted a manhunt.

Police Handout photo of Taheerah Ahmad in Tulsa, Oklahoma, obtained by Reuters May 15, 2018. Tulsa Police/Handout via REUTERS

A motive for the attack was not yet known, the Tulsa World newspaper quoted police as saying.

Ahmad’s 11-year-old daughter, who had too many stab wounds for officers on the scene to count, was in critical but stable condition after surgery on Monday night, Tulsa police spokeswoman Jeanne MacKenzie said.

No lawyer was listed in police records for the suspect.