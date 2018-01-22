FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 5:53 PM / in 3 minutes

Five workers missing in explosion at Oklahoma drilling site: sheriff's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Five workers were missing in a gas explosion on Monday at an Oklahoma drilling site controlled by Red Mountain Operating Co, local officials said.

The blast occurred at around 9 a.m. (10 a.m. Eastern) near Quinton, Oklahoma, according to a spokeswoman for the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office. She could not confirm whether there were any casualties.

The explosion occurred while the company was drilling a new well, according to Matt Skinner, spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC).

Boots & Coots, Halliburton’s well control and prevention service, had been called in to control and fire and well, and two people from the OCC were also on the scene, he said.

Reporting by Bryan SimsEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

