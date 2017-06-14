Two fugitives captured after escaping from Oklahoma jail: media

(Reuters) - Two of the four inmates who escaped earlier this week through a jail's air vent in central Oklahoma were caught early on Wednesday after being spotted by fishermen at a reservoir, local media reported.

Authorities took Trey Goodnight, 27, and Jeremy Irvin, 31, into custody near the Wes Watkins Reservoir, about 30 miles (50 km) southwest of the Lincoln County Jail in Chandler, from where they broke out on Monday, according to KFOR.com, the website of the NBC television affiliate in Oklahoma City.

Goodnight, being held for property crimes, was captured at 1 a.m. (2.00 a.m. ET) while Irvin, suspected of first degree murder, was caught a half an hour later, reported News9.com, the website of the CBS television affiliate in Oklahoma City.

Brian Moody and Sonny Baker, who were also suspected of property crimes, remained on the loose, the news stations reported.

Moody and Baker escaped from the jail, about 45 miles (72 km) northeast of Oklahoma City, in March through air ducts and were captured a few days later, the county sheriff said.

Sheriff Charlie Dougherty told local media on Monday the jail has been overcrowded for years and in need of repairs.

On Wednesday, Lincoln County Sheriff officials were not immediately available for comment.