2 months ago
Last of four fugitives who escaped from Oklahoma jail is captured
#U.S.
June 15, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 2 months ago

Last of four fugitives who escaped from Oklahoma jail is captured

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The last of four prisoners who escaped through an air vent from a county jail in central Oklahoma this week was captured on Thursday, a sheriff's office said.

Brian Moody, 23, who was in jail for charges including vehicle theft, was taken back into custody in Lincoln County, after escaping from the Lincoln County jail with three others on Monday, the sheriff's office for the county said. It did not provide details on his apprehension.

The other three inmates, who included suspected murderer Jeremy Irvin, 31, were taken into custody on Wednesday. The other two escapees were Sonny Baker, 41, who was sentenced to 10 years for property crimes, and Trey Goodnight, 27, who was being held for property crimes.

Moody and Baker escaped from the jail, about 45 miles (70 km) northeast of Oklahoma City, in March through air ducts and were captured a few days later, the Lincoln County sheriff said. This is the second escape for Moody and Baker from the same jail in three months.

The jail has been overcrowded for years and is in need of repairs, Sheriff Charlie Dougherty told local media on Monday.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by James Dalgleish

