#U.S.
July 11, 2017 / 11:16 AM

Person held after pipe bombing of Okla. Air Force recruitment center

1 Min Read

TULSA, Okla. (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday it had taken a person into custody after a pipe bomb exploded outside a U.S. Air Force recruitment center in northeast Oklahoma.

The blast late Monday caused no injuries but damaged the front doors of the Air Force recruiting center in Bixby, Oklahoma, southeast of Tulsa, local police said.

The FBI field office in Oklahoma City tweeted that it had "taken into custody a person of interest in regard to the bombing at the USAF Recruiting Center last night."

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also investigating, law enforcement authorities said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Rigby and James Dalgleish

