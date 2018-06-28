FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 28, 2018 / 1:08 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Magna International to buy lighting products maker Olsa for $267 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International Inc (MG.TO) said on Thursday it would buy Italian company Olsa SpA for 230 million euros ($267 million), to expand its automobile lighting business.

Turin-based Olsa supplies lighting products to car makers such as Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE).

“Lighting represents a growth area for Magna due to increasing levels of electronics integration and a desire for automakers to differentiate their vehicles through styling,” John O’Hara, president of Magna Lighting, said.

Magna will have a total of 11 lighting manufacturing facilities after the Olsa deal, which is expected to close by the end of 2018.

Earlier this month, Magna said it would set up two joint ventures with Beijing Electric Vehicle Co to build electric cars in China.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.