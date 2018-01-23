Alpine skiing: Hong Kong teenager set for snowy first at Olympics

(Reuters) - Hong Kong will have an athlete competing on snow for the first time at a Winter Olympics after 16-year-old Alpine Skier Arabella Ng secured her place for next month’s Pyeongchang Games.

The U.S.-based student will be Hong Kong’s sole athlete in South Korea.

She will also be only the sixth to represent the Chinese territory at a Winter Games and the first on snow rather than ice -- the previous five all being short-track speed skaters.

“We want to make sure she gains as much experience as possible from being there,” Hong Kong Ski Association secretary general Samson Siu told the South China Morning Post after qualification was confirmed.

“She’ll be wearing the Hong Kong Olympic uniform... the Olympic Committee already had that prepared.”

Siu said the aim was to send a bigger team to the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

Hong Kong-born Ng has qualified to compete in both the slalom and giant slalom.

Hong Kong has never won a medal at a Winter Olympics. The Games start on Feb. 9.