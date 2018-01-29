Top U.S. downhill contender Nyman out of Olympic Games

(Reuters) - American alpine skiing downhill contender Steven Nyman will miss next month’s Winter Olympics after tearing a ligament in his right knee during a training run in Germany last week, U.S. Ski & Snowboard said on Monday.

The setback, on Thursday, marked the second consecutive year Nyman has suffered a season-ending injury on the bumpy Kandahar track in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

“I was really looking forward to not only representing our country at my fourth Olympics but trying to contend for a medal,” Nyman, 35, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, a year to the day from my left knee injury, I’ve learned that I’ve completely torn the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) on my other (right) knee.

”The good news is that this injury is much more straightforward than last year, and will be much easier to come back from.”

Nyman tore his anterior cruciate, medial collateral and posterior cruciate ligaments in the injury last year.

”This injury is a huge loss to the ski racing community of America and the U.S. Ski Team,“ said U.S. coach Sasha Rearick. ”He’s the leader of our family; he’s been the leader of the downhillers for a long time.”

Although he will be 36 next month, Nyman said he hoped to continue his career.

“If all goes well I should be back on snow for regular summer training camps, and in full form by the start of next season,” he said. “My focus is now on next year’s World Cup season and the 2019 World Championship.”