What to look out for in the women's super-G

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - The super-G is the first speed event of the women’s Alpine skiing program at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Here’s a short guide to what to expect on Saturday.
Super-G is part-way between downhill and giant slalom - it involves more turns than the downhill but is steeper than GS, with the gates placed further apart. Downhill and super-G are known as the speed events, while GS and slalom are the technical disciplines. Like the downhill, the super-G is decided by the fastest time over a single run.
11 a.m. local time on Saturday (0200 GMT, 9 p.m. ET Friday).
Switzerland’s Lara Gut and Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather are the top-ranked super-G skiers this season, although Gut’s Olympics got off to a shaky start when she lasted just 17 seconds before crashing out in the giant slalom on Thursday. Austria’s Anna Veith is the defending Olympic champion. This race should provide a first glimpse of American Lindsey Vonn in action at these Olympics, although her best chance is in the downhill next Wednesday. Another athlete in with a chance is Federica Brignone of Italy, who took bronze in the giant slalom.
Austria. If they win, it will be their fourth successive victory in women’s super-G, equaling their longest winning run in any Winter Olympic event.
Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Ed Osmond