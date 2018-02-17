FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Sports News
February 17, 2018 / 7:46 AM / in a day

Vonn devastated by senseless Florida school shooting

Rory Carroll

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - American skier Lindsey Vonn said she was devastated by news of a shooting at a Florida high school this week that killed 17 people and she sent her support to the victims and their families as she competes at the Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The most successful U.S. ski racer of all time said tragedies like the one at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a gunman opened fire on Wednesday, had become depressingly routine in the United States.

“I feel like these headlines are all too often the first thing I see when I wake up,” she told reporters after her super-G race on Saturday.

“I can’t understand it and it’s so devastating for everyone in Florida and everyone involved.”

“I am sending them my best. America is behind you.”

Vonn finished sixth in Saturday’s super-G but is set to compete in the women’s downhill, where she is a favorite, on Wednesday.

Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.