Alpine skiing: Swede Hansdotter set for gold, no medal for Shriffin

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter was in the gold medal position in women’s slalom at the Pyeongchang Olympics, with only the also-rans left to ski, as defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States fell short of the podium.

Hansdotter’s combined time from the two legs was one minute 38.63 leaving her just 0.05 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, who had led after the first leg.

Austria’s Katharina Gallhuber, who has never reached the podium in a World Cup race, was in the bronze medal position with Shriffin fourth, 0.40 behind Hansdotter.

Shriffin had been aiming to become the first skier to defend an Olympic slalom title but she looked flat in her first leg and needing to make up time in her second run, she was actually slower.

The 22-year-old American had won the giant slalom on Thursday and after her first run said she had been feeling unwell, even vomiting before her start.

“It almost felt like a virus kind of puking, less about nerves,” she said.

Hansdotter, a 32-year-old veteran of the World Cup circuit, will become the second Swedish woman to win Olympic slalom following Anja Paerson in Turin in 2006.

She was the season World Cup winner in slalom in 2006 and had won slalom silver in the World Championships in Beaver Creek in 2015.