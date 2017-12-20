FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Sports News
December 20, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sweden coach Pichler to miss Pyeongchang over Sochi connection

Philip O'Connor

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s biathlon coach Wolfgang Pichler has been denied an accreditation for the 2018 Winter Olympics due to his association with Russian athletes who have been found guilty of doping, the country’s biathlon federation said.

German-born Pichler coached the Russian team at the 2014 Sochi Games, with several of the athletes subsequently banned for doping violations after investigations by the International Olympic Committee’s Oswald Commission.

The commission was set up in July 2016 to investigate allegations of doping by Russian athletes at the Sochi Games.

The IOC recently issued guidelines stating that “no coaches or medical doctors of athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission will be accredited for the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang 2018.”

The Swedish Biathlon Federation said that the 62-year-old Pichler has fallen foul of that guideline and though the statement expressed confidence in the coach, the body said it understood the decision.

“We accept and understand the IOC’s line that says that leaders who worked with Russian athletes who committed doping offences in conjunction with the Sochi Olympics in 2014 cannot attend Pyeongchang 2018,” the statement said.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.