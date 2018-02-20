FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 4:17 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Figure skating: Papadakis and Cizeron break own world record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, skating in their first Olympics, on Tuesday broke their own ice dancing world record with a brilliant and lyrical free dance for a record total of 205.28.

Slideshow (5 Images)

The previous record of 203.16 was set by them in January.

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who led in the ice dance after the short program, set a new world record in the short program on Monday.

Reporting by Elaine Lies and Rory Carroll; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

