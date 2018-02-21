FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 6:29 AM / in an hour

Freestyle skiing: Canada's Delbosco suffers broken pelvis after crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Canada’s Christopher Delbosco suffered a broken pelvis and Terence Tchiknavorian of France was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured shin after a crash-ridden round of the men’s ski cross heats on Wednesday.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Canadian and French team officials confirmed the injuries to the skiers.

An Austrian team official said Christoph Wahrstoetter had suffered a concussion after colliding with Sweden’s Erik Mobaerg in heat six. There was no news on whether Mobaerg had been injured.

Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

