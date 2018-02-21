Freestyle skiing: Canada's Leman wins ski cross gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Canada’s Brady Leman edged Switzerland’s Marc Bischofberger to claim victory in the men’s ski cross final on Wednesday.

Olympic Athlete from Russia Sergey Ridzik and Canada’s Kevin Drury collided in the final but Ridzik was able to get up and continue and crossed the line to take bronze.

Drury recovered from the fall and crossed the finishing line, although he was given a Did Not Finish classification.

Leman’s gold is Canada’s third from a possible five in ski cross events at the Olympics.

There was no French skier in the final, just four years on from a podium clean-sweep in Sochi.