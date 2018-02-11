FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Full coverage of the Winter Olympics.
February 11, 2018 / 9:06 AM / in a day

Japan's Ukita suspended for one game for kicking motion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - Japanese Olympic women’s hockey team forward Rui Ukita, who scored her team’s goal in a 2-1 loss to Sweden on Saturday, has been suspended from the Olympic tournament for one game for making a kicking motion at a Swedish player, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Sunday.

The incident occurred with less than a minute to play in Saturday’s game, when Ukita was knocked to the ice in front of the Swedish bench during a battle for the puck with Sweden’s Annie Svedin, the IIHF said on its website. Ukita then made a kicking motion at Svedin’s lower body.

The IIHF’s disciplinary panel determined the kicking motion was a clear leg movement made toward Svedin. The panel did not believe there was intent to injure but the action remains a rule violation subject to suspension.

As a result Ukita will miss Monday’s preliminary-round game against Switzerland.

Ukita scored late in the second period in the tournament’s opening game, tying the score at 1-1. Sweden got the winner early in the third period.

Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.