Full coverage of the Winter Olympics.
February 20, 2018 / 3:18 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Ice Hockey: Germany edge out Switzerland to reach quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - Yannic Seidenberg scored less than a minute into overtime to propel Germany past Switzerland 2-1 on Tuesday and give them the last spot in the quarter-finals of the men’s Olympic ice hockey tournament.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Germany took an early lead on a powerplay goal by Leonhard Pfoderl after Switzerland’s Cody Almond received a five-minute major penalty and one-period suspension for a check to the head.

Switzerland leveled at 1-1 a period later on a goal by Simon Moser and that was how it remained through regulation time.

The Germans will play top-seeded Sweden in the last eight on Wednesday with Switzerland eliminated from the tournament.

Reporting by Dan Burns, editing by Ed Osmond

