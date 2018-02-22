U.S. women end drought with shootout win over Canada

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the winner in the shootout as the United States beat Canada 3-2 on Thursday to win their first gold medal in women’s Olympic ice hockey since 1998 and snap a streak of four consecutive golds for their arch-rivals.

The U.S. prevailed 3-2 in the shootout after the teams were locked at 2-2 after regulation and through a 20-minute overtime period.

It was a classic grudge match between the long-time adversaries, who are only two countries to have won gold in women’s ice hockey since it made its Olympic debut 20 years ago in Nagano.

In a back-and-forth game, the U.S. led early before Canada rallied to take charge in the second period, appearing set for a fifth straight gold until Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Jocelyne’s twin, tied the scores with a breakaway goal late in the third.

Neither team found the net in overtime as the contest went to a shootout, with the U.S. drawing first blood when Gigi Marvin scored on the first shot of the tiebreaker.

Canada’s Meghan Agosta replied to make it 1-1. Then, in the fourth shootout round, Canada’s Melodie Daoust and American Amanda Kessel, sister of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil, both scored to make it 2-2.

As the contest remained locked at 2-2 after five rounds, it went to sudden-death with Lamoureux-Davidson drawing Shannon Szabados toward her before sliding the puck behind the Canadian goalie to put the U.S. ahead.

With the medal now on the line, the Canadians sent Agosta out again, but she was foiled by goaltender Maddie Rooney to seal a magnificent win for the Americans.