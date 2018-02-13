FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Full coverage of the Winter Olympics.
February 13, 2018 / 2:53 PM / in 16 hours

Ice Hockey: American woman sets Olympic record for fastest goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - American Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson on Tuesday set an Olympic record for the fastest two goals scored a single player, male or female, when she tallied twice in six seconds against the Olympic Athletes of Russia.

Slideshow (5 Images)

After tapping home a rebound on a shot from her twin sister and linemate Monique Lamoureux-Morando to put the U.S. 2-0 up in the second period, she won the ensuing faceoff and broke in alone on goal.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson then fooled Russian goaltender Valeria Tarakonova by faking a wrist shot before pulling the puck to her backhand and lifting it home.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said that was faster than the previous record of eight seconds set by Sweden’s Carl Goran Oberg in 1960 at Squaw Valley.

Reporting by Dan Burns, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.