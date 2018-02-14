FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Full coverage of the Winter Olympics.
February 14, 2018 / 9:07 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

High winds cause further delays in Nordic Combined

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Strong winds swirling around Pyeongchang caused further chaos as the Olympic Nordic combined event, already running 15 minutes late due to a delay in the ski jumping, was set back by another 15 minutes ahead of the cross-country skiing.

With the scheduled evening competition at the biathlon center already postponed, organizers had hoped to get the combined event back on track but they were forced to push back the start to 6 p.m. local time (0900 GMT).

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.