North Korea's cheer squad, sports officials arrive in South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - A group of 280 North Koreans arrived in South Korea on Wednesday, one of the largest peacetime crossing of the inter-Korean border, to spur on athletes from the two Koreas at the Winter Olympics starting Friday.

The delegation, made up mostly of a 229-member cheer squad, reached a border checkpoint by bus at around 0030 GMT, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said.

In addition to the cheering squad, there were 26 taekwondo performers, 21 journalists and four North Korean Olympics committee members, including Sports Minister Kim Il-guk, the Unification Ministry said.

After security controls the group left for the Olympics venue in the alpine resort town of Pyeongchang.

Their arrival comes a day after a North Korean ferry crossed the border carrying a 140-strong orchestra to perform during the Games.

Aside from the sports officials, the group will be housed at Inje Speedium Hotel & Resort, a four-star luxury hotel roughly two-hours drive from the Olympic venue in Pyeongchang.

Days before the group’s arrival, workers at Inje Speedium had placed banners around the premises welcoming the North Koreans, reading “We are one” and “welcome”.

140 members of a North Korean arts troupe, are moving in Mukho port, in Gangwon-do province, South Korea, February 7, 2018. The troupes visit is timed to coincide with the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games that start 09 February.

Police have been deployed to enforce safety at the resort.

The members of North Korea’s Olympics committee are expected to stay at the Pyeongchang Holiday Inn, a subsidiary of InterContinental Hotels Group.

The taekwondo performance team is scheduled to hold four shows during their stay in South Korea. Two demonstrations will be held near Pyeongchang, while the team will travel to the capital Seoul for the remaining two.

During their Seoul visit, home will be the five-star Grand Walkerhill for the North Koreans, which overlooks the Han River and previously hosted American celebrities like Michael Jackson and Paris Hilton.

As the art troupe arrived on Tuesday in a ferry, which will also be used as accommodation, they were greeted by angry protesters who held large photos of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with black crosses drawn through them.

Pyongyang’s state media lashed out at the rallies as a “never-to-be-condoned farce of confrontation with fellow countrymen”.

“Those conservatives have staged such disgusting farces”, the official KCNA news agency said. “Not content with it, they put an affront on the mission that came to celebrate an event of the nation”.

