North Korean art troupe to perform at Olympics under sanctions exemption: South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - A North Korean art troupe will likely travel by ship to stage a performance in South Korea for this week’s Winter Olympics under an exemption from bilateral sanctions, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said on Monday.

The North has proposed that the delegation use the Mangyongbong 92, a ferry that chiefly operates between North Korea and Russia, for transportation and lodging, ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a news briefing.

In May 2010, South Korea banned all North Korean ships from entering its ports and cut off most inter-Korean exchanges, including tourism, trade and aid, in response to a torpedo attack by the North on a navy ship that killed 46 sailors.

“We’re seeking to apply an exemption for the May (2010) measures to support a successful hosting of the Olympics,” Baik said.