Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
World News
February 24, 2018 / 10:30 AM / a day ago

Russia calls for talks with U.S. on North Korea - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov called on Saturday for direct talks between the United States and Russia on North Korea, according to TASS news agency.

His comments were published after a decision by the United States to impose its largest package of sanctions on North Korea, aimed at pressuring it into giving up its nuclear and missile programs.

“I‘m sure that the dynamic development of the current situation on the Korean peninsula calls for active Russo-American dialogue on this issue,” Morgulov was quoted as saying.

He reiterated Moscow had sent an invitation for talks to Joseph Yun, the U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy.

Morgulov added the date for talks was still under discussion.

The Russian diplomat also repeated calls for talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
