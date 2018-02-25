FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 4:40 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Korean talks depend on resolving North's nuclear program, U.S. says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Improved relations between South and North Korea hinge on resolving Pyongyang’s nuclear program, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday after North Korea said it was open to talks with the United States.

“We are in close contact with the Republic of Korea about our unified response to North Korea. As President Moon stated, ‘the improvement of relations between North and South Korea cannot advance separately from resolving North Korea’s nuclear program,'” a State Department spokesman said.

Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Roberta Rampton

