February 4, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

North Korea's ceremonial leader to visit South Korea for Winter Olympics on February 9-11: Seoul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s ceremonial leader Kim Yong Nam will visit South Korea this week as the head of the country’s high-level delegation for the Winter Olympics, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said on Sunday.

Kim, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, will lead a 22-strong delegation expected to arrive in South Korea on Friday for a three-day trip, the ministry said in a statement.

The Games are scheduled to kick off on Friday and run through Feb. 25, during which Seoul hopes to hold high-level inter-Korean talks.

Kim is North Korea’s nominal head of state, while the country is ruled by Kim Jong Un, the third-generation hereditary leader.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Adrian Croft

