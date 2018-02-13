Quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Games on day four

(Reuters) - Following are some memorable quotes from the Pyeongchang Olympics on Tuesday:

“Sometimes, the four of us, we go out for a couple of drinks in the off-season and if we put on the pants, and a sporting coat to match it, we get some attention from the public. It’s a bit like Superman. If you see me in a phone booth changing, you know what’s going down.” - Curler Thomas Ulsrud on the Norwegian team’s flamboyant clothing.

“I‘m tasting the sting of defeat right now, but I tasted that sting before, after the motorcycle crash and after the stroke.” - Canadian speed skater Denny Morrison likens the pain of finishing 13th in the 1500m event to a motorcycle accident in 2015 and a stroke he suffered less than a year later.

“I can’t describe it. It feels like I have butterflies in my stomach, also I‘m a little bit hungry and so it’s a good mix. I‘m very happy about it.” - German luger Dajana Eitberger after winning a silver in the women’s singles event.

“I definitely, when I was younger, struggled a little to understand my identity and who I wanted to be and I think having my family there throughout the whole process was so helpful.” - American snowboard halfpipe gold medallist Chloe Kim on her dual heritage.

“It’s three years of work that we put into this and it’s hard to accept it now... In the end we take home a medal, but we will take a lot more, all the memories, all the moments we had to go through. Good moments and bad moments.” - Swiss curler Martin Rios after winning silver in the mixed doubles event partnering Jenny Perret.

“Today it’s good weather. We have the same kind of wind in St Petersburg, so I‘m used to it.” - Russia’s Ilya Kovalchuk on the cold weather in Pyeongchang.