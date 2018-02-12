Quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Games on day three

(Reuters) - Following are some memorable quotes from the Pyeongchang Olympics on Monday:

“Four years ago when I was left off the team, I wanted to make another Olympic team, and I knew I would really have to be something special. So to become the first to land a triple axel at the Olympic Games is historical, and no one can take that away from me.” - Mirai Nagasu reacts to becoming the first American woman figure skater to land a triple axel jump in Olympic competition.

“I‘m still looking up to the big screen to see the result. I’ll wait until my medal then I will realize it.” - Swedish biathlete Sebastian Samuelsson after his silver medal in the men’s 12.5km pursuit

“Today I was listening to some old-school hip-hop, Dr Dre. ‘Next Episode’, ‘What’s the Difference’ and ‘Still D.R.E’. I was laughing at myself because literally that album is from 2001, but I love the beats, it just gets me in the zone, makes me want to dance, makes me like, enjoy it. Music is power and I love it.” - U.S slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson on the music that gets her going at the Games

“They help me a lot, 22 family members are here to cheer and stand with me during my last Olympics. It’s incredible to have them all here.” - Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust on home support after she won a gold medal in the woman’s 1500m event.

“In this competition there were some weird calls by the technical specialist so I don’t know exactly what they have seen... We’re going to try to maybe talk to someone to explain to us why we got such mediocre score.” - Italian Luca Lanotte after the free dance program in the figure skating team event

“Here we have such a warm support, it is like you are sitting with a blanket around you and a cup of hot tea.” - Russian figure skater Ekaterina Bobrova feels at home in the Gangneung Ice Arena

“It took quite a while to find some sleep. We had a long evening, a small sit-in, it was nice. I drank my beer, just one, no hangover.” - German biathlete Arnd Peiffer on his preparation on Sunday ahead of his victory in the sprint