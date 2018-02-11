Quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Games on day two

(Reuters) - Following are some memorable quotes from the Pyeongchang Olympics on Sunday:

“Probably at home in my living room where all the other trophies are. My mum loves them, so I’ll let my mum handle them.” - U.S. snowboarder Redmond Gerard on what he will do with his first slopestyle Olympic gold medal.

“I think my secret is that I‘m really enjoying the sport and I really love what I‘m doing. We work really hard and, don’t understand me wrong, it’s pretty tough sometimes, but in the end I really love what I‘m doing and I think that’s a big secret to keep motivated every day.” - Dutch speed skater Sven Kramer after winning his third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the men’s 5,000 meters.

“I know what I can do better. On a scale of five, I’d give myself a four, maybe a bit less, a four minus a quarter.” - Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva said there was room for improvement in her performance despite setting a new world record on Sunday in the women’s short program.

“I still feel like a little girl - privileged and honored to be here.” - Italian figure skater Carolina Kostner said four straight Winter Games are not enough to rid her of the child-like wonder of competing in the Olympic Winter Games.

“I think the world of sport is at a turning point at the moment in the fight against doping. The International Olympic Committee have made the right decision in allowing clean Russian athletes to compete. I think (it) was fair and the right thing to do as well.” - Britain’s Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold.

“A picture with Lindsey Vonn.” - Switzerland’s curler Martin Rios reveals his main goal for Pyeongchang 2018.