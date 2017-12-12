FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Olympic Committee decides to support Winter Games athletes: RIA
December 12, 2017 / 9:48 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has decided to support Russian athletes who choose to compete in next year’s Winter Games in South Korea, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) last week banned Russia from the Games, due to take place in Pyeongchang in February, for what it called “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system. It left the door open for clean athletes to compete as neutrals.

An ROC official said on Monday most Russian athletes still wanted to attend, even as neutrals.

