Putin says Russian Olympic ban looks politically-motivated - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week to ban the Russian team from competing at next year’s Winter Olympics looked politically-motivated, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) heads of state in Minsk, Belarus November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

“It all looks like an absolutely orchestrated and politically-motivated decision,” Interfax cited Putin as saying. “We see this. For me, there are no doubts about this.”

Putin said earlier on Wednesday there were many questions about the IOC’s decision, but that it would be up to every Russian sportsperson to decide if they participate as neutral competitors.