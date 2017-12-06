Russia says Olympic ban part of broader attack on Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A decision by the International Olympic Committee to bar Russia’s team from next year’s Winter Olympics is part of a larger international campaign to pressure Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's flag-bearer Alexander Zubkov leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

She told a news conference that because attempts to isolate Russia economically and politically had failed, the focus of Russia’s adversaries had switched to sport instead.