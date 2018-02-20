Snowboarding: Women's big air final brought forward to Thursday

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - The women’s Olympic snowboard big air final has been brought forward to Thursday due to predicted high winds, organizers said on Tuesday.

The big air final, an event making its Games debut in Pyeongchang, was originally scheduled for Friday.

Several events at the Games have been moved or postponed due to strong winds, including the women’s Alpine skiing downhill race.

The women’s snowboard slopestyle final went ahead on Feb. 12 as planned, despite fears over strong winds that brought complaints from some competitors.

Qualification for the big air final took place on Monday with Austrian Anna Gasser leading the standings.