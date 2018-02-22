FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Full coverage of the Winter Olympics.
February 22, 2018 / 5:22 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Cross-country skiing: Norway golden boy Klaebo to skip 50km

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Norwegian cross-country skiier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has decided three gold medals is enough at the Pyeongchang Games and is skipping Saturday’s 50km race and heading home instead, his team has said.

The 21-year-old started slowly at his first Olympics but then burst into life on the cross-country track, winning the individual sprint and the 4x10km relay before storming to his final gold in the team sprint on Wednesday.

“Johannes decided early today that enough is enough. He is satisfied with good races and says that he doesn’t feel motivated to do a whole 50km race here at the Olympics,” team boss Tor Arne Hetland told state broadcaster NRK.

Klaebo’s place in the race is now expected to be taken by either Emil Iversen or Didrik Toenseth.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.