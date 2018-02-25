Olympics: Cross-country skiing - Historic Bjoergen storms to mass start gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Norway’s Marit Bjoergen stormed to gold in the women’s 30km mass start cross-country ski race, claiming her 15th Olympic medal in the final competition of the Pyeongchang Games on Sunday.

Bjoergen, the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, broke early and kept up a relentless pace to finish almost two minutes ahead of silver medalist Krista Parmakoski of Finland, with Stina Nilsson taking the bronze for Sweden.