World Athletics unveils revised schedule for Tokyo Games

FILE PHOTO: General view of the New National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, after the construction completion ceremony in Tokyo, Japan December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

(Reuters) - World Athletics on Friday released a revised 10-day track and field programme for the Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed to 2021.

The opening round of men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase will kickstart the athletics programme on July 30, 2021, with competitions set to be spread over 16 sessions at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

The schedule prominently features two ‘Super Saturdays’ - July 31 and Aug. 7 - which will see athletes competing for 10 titles.

‘Golden Sunday’ on Aug. 1, will have 25 medal events across all sports, highlighted by the men’s 100m final.

The programme will conclude with the men’s marathon on Aug. 8 in Sapporo, 800 kilometres north of Tokyo.

The marathon and race walk events were moved to Sapporo by the International Olympic Committee in October to mitigate the worst of Tokyo’s summer heat.

World Athletics confirmed the women’s and men’s marathon medal presentations will be part of the Games’ closing ceremony for the first time in Olympic history.

The Games are set to be the biggest ever in terms of events, with a record 339 medals available, before finishing on Aug. 8.