IOC's Bach: Tokyo bid committee payment did not infringe IOC rules

FILE PHOTO: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach wears a face mask as he speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan November 16, 2020. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Monday there had been no infringement of IOC rules regarding a payment by the Tokyo Olympic bid committee to a current board member of the Tokyo organising committee.

Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Yoshiro Mori also said he was not directly involved in the finances of Jigoro Kano Memorial International Sport Institute, which he heads, when asked about the Tokyo bid committee’s past payments to that organisation.