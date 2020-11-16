IOC's Bach says will do best to ensure Olympic spectators are vaccinated

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach speaks to the media after his meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo on November 16, 2020. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - The International Olympics Committee will undertake “great efforts” to ensure that those visiting Japan to watch the Summer Games next year can be vaccinated, IOC President Thomas Bach told reporters on Monday.

He said he was confident that spectators would be able to watch the Games in stadiums safely.

Bach is on a two-day visit in Japan to meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Games organisers to discuss how the Olympics can be held next year.