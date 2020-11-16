Bach says impossible to have 'sound figure' about extra costs of Tokyo 2020 postponement

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach wears a face mask as he speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan November 16, 2020. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Monday it was impossible now to have a sound figure about additional costs related to the postponement of the Tokyo Games.

Bach is visiting Tokyo for the first time since he and former prime minister Shinzo Abe decided in March to postpone the 2020 Games to next year.