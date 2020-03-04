Tokyo Olympics boss says no thought of cancelling games due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, Yoshiro Mori delivers a speech in front of Tokyo Station, Japan July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee rebuffed speculation on Wednesday that the games might be canceled due to deepening concern about the coronavirus outbreak, declaring that was not an option.

“I am totally not considering this,” Yoshiro Mori told reporters at a briefing when asked about a possible cancellation. Asked when the organizers could decide on changes to the Olympics, he said: “I’m not God so I don’t know.”

He also said he was happy to hear International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach saying he was confident the Tokyo Olympics would be held on schedule. Tokyo Olympics committee CEO Toshiro Muto also voiced confidence the summer games would begin on July 24 during a call with the IOC board.