Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori speaks to the media in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Olympic torch handover ceremony in Greece on March 19 will be held without children due to the novel coronavirus, as will the arrival ceremony in Japan on March 20, Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori said on Friday.