Olympic organisers say safety first priority of Tokyo Games

FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are illuminated in front of the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Olympic organisers told reporters on Wednesday that safety would be their utmost priority when hosting the Tokyo Summer Games during a global pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympic organising committee, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee unveiled new guidelines on Wednesday for athletes and spectators expected to take part in the Summer Games.