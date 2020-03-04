Tokyo 2020 Olympics committee steps up health measures for torch relay

A man wearing protective face mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, is seen through The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee said on Wednesday it had stepped up its measures to protect the health of runners and spectators for the torch relay as the coronavirus spreads nationwide.

The measures will include limiting the number of visitors to venues and monitoring the health of runners, the committee said in a statement.

Details of specific relay events will be reviewed based on the infection status of each prefecture, the committee said.

Related Coverage Tokyo Olympics boss says no thought of cancelling games due to coronavirus