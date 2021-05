A security personnel and off-limits displays are seen near a banner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, outside an Olympic facility in Tokyo, Japan May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - An online petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics has garnered 350,000 signatures, the campaign’s organiser said on Friday.

Lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya launched the "Stop Tokyo Olympics" petition here on May 5.