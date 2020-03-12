Key facts about golf at the Tokyo 2020 Games

(Reuters) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympics involves 33 sports, including golf.

Here are some key facts about golf at the Olympics.

Introduced: Men’s golf debuted at the 1900 Games and featured in the 1904 program before disappearing from competition for more than a century, resurfacing at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Women’s golf was introduced in 2016 as well.

Events: There is one men’s tournament and one women’s tournament.

The format closely mirrors that of major international golf tournaments, with competitors facing off in four rounds of 18 holes. The golfer with the lowest number of strokes wins at the end of all four rounds.

The course: The competition will take place at Kasumigaseki Country Club, one of the oldest golf courses in the country, which features a handful of particular challenges for golfers.

The 500-yard 18th and final hole could prove especially difficult, according to the Golf Channel, with a water hazard protecting its green, while the ninth hole’s 521 yards from tee to green could test the golfers’ driving ability.

Top competitors: With its relatively short Olympic history, the field of competition is wide open.

The International Golf Federation will draw upon official golf rankings to help determine who makes the cut. A total of 60 men and 60 women are allowed to compete.

Sources: International Olympic Committee, Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, IGF Golf, Golf Channel

Graphic: here