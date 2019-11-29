Olympics: Minor communication hitch at opening of Tokyo 2020 gymnastics test event

TOKYO (Reuters) - Confusion over the participation of two Portuguese athletes failed to derail an Olympic rehearsal at the newly-built Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo as the Trampoline World Championships got underway on Friday ahead of next year’s Games.

The competition, the first to be held at the Olympic Gymnastics Centre which is one of eight venues being purpose built for the 2020 Olympics, is also being used as qualification for the Games.

Organizers only reported one minor hitch, after two Portuguese athletes didn’t arrive to compete but that information was not relayed to officials controlling the scoreboard.

It meant an awkward delay to proceedings as officials waited on the two missing athletes.

“The information did not go to the sports presentation team, nor the team that is operating the event,” said Tokyo 2020 gymnastics official Koichi Endo.

“The screen for Portugal was there but there was no athlete.

“We have learned from our mistake today on how and what team to tell this information to. We need to learn from this.”

Eight men and eight women will qualify automatically for Tokyo 2020 for their performances at the World Championships, which run until Sunday.

The new 12,000 capacity venue will also host boccia during the Paralympics and after the Games will remain in place for 10 years, hosting sports events and concerts.

The Tokyo Olympics run from July 24 to Aug. 9.