Olympics: Tokyo governor gives reluctant consent to move marathon

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike delivers a speech during a ceremony celebrating one year out from the start of the summer games in front of Tokyo Station in Tokyo, Japan July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike gave her reluctant consent to moving the marathon venue to Sapporo for next year’s Summer Games, ending a showdown between the Japanese capital and the International Olympics Committee over staging the event.

“I think we must move forward,” Koike said at a four-party meeting with representatives from the IOC, the 2020 organizing committee and the national government, which was open to media. “I don’t approve but the decision can’t be avoided.”