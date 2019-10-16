Tokyo Olympic marathon to be moved to Hokkaido due to heat: IOC

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 mascot robot Miraitowa, which will be used to support the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is unveiled by mascots Miraitowa and Someity during the robot unveiling event to celebrate the first anniversary of the mascot debut at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Olympic marathon and race walking events during Tokyo 2020 Games will be be moved to Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido from the originally planned Tokyo due to high temperatures, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

“The move to Hokkaido, the northern-most prefecture of Japan, will mean significantly lower temperatures for the athletes during the Olympic Games,” the committee said on its website.

Organisers of next year’s Tokyo Olympics had been looking for new ways to battle heat. Temperatures in Tokyo during July and August, when the city hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games, commonly exceed 30 degrees Celsius, with high humidity adding to the discomfort.