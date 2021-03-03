Decision on overseas Olympic spectators to be made by end-March: Japanese minister

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Olympic and Paralympic Games Minister Tamayo Marukawa attends a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo Japan February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The decision on whether to let overseas spectators attend the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be made by the end of March, Japan’s Olympics minister, Tamayo Marukawa, said on Wednesday.

The Mainichi newspaper earlier reported that Japan’s government was planning to stop overseas spectators due to worries they will spread the coronavirus, citing multiple unnamed sources.